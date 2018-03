LA JOLLA, Calif. (CBS 8) - We're learning more about what may have killed the dinosaurs more than 65 million years ago.

A team of scientists thinks a giant asteroid hit the Gulf of Mexico, shrouding the planet in darkness while causing a global winter.

In this Earth 8 video story, Larry Himmel talks with Dick Norris from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography about the demise of the dinosaurs.