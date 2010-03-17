CHP: Runaway Prius seen with flashing brake lights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CHP: Runaway Prius seen with flashing brake lights

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) - The California Highway Patrol says an officer who helped guide the driver of a speeding Toyota Prius to safety arrived to find the car's brake lights flashing intermittently and a Border Patrol agent trying to help.

The CHP incident report released Wednesday offers some new details on what happened after Jim Sikes called 911 March 8 to report that his gas pedal got stuck on a San Diego-area freeway.

However, it does nothing to clarify the wildly divergent version of events from Toyota and the driver.

CHP Officer Todd Neibert says Sikes told him after the car came to a stop that he had tried three times to lift the stuck gas pedal. He says Sikes was reluctant to speak with reporters but that he urged him to go to the station after telling him the media would otherwise try to find him at home.

