Man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed teen passenger - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed teen passenger

Posted: Updated:

VISTA, Calif. (CBS 8) - An Oceanside man is now admitting he was driving drunk when he crashed his car, killing his teen passenger.

Reyes Miranda was drunk and speeding when his car went off the road, smashed through a bus shelter and rolled over.

His passenger, 17-year-old Gerardo Chacon, was killed.

Miranda faces up to four years in prison when he's sentenced next month.

