CrimeFighters Manhunt: Raymond Garcia

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a countywide manhunt for a violent gang member who is evading authorities.

Raymond Gilbert Garcia, 29, is wanted by state parole agents for violating the terms of his parole.

Garcia is a gang member and has a history that includes assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and narcotics offenses.

Garcia is a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 9 inches and about 190 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his torso and neck.

If you have any information, call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

Garcia is known to hang out in Logan Heights and San Ysidro.

As always, if you see this fugitive, call police. Do not approach him.