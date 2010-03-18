Gardner lived by school for 16 months

A convicted sex offender charged with murdering one San Diego teenager and under investigation for another killing violated his parole by moving too close to a school but was allowed to remain free, according to records obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show a convicted sex offender charged with killing a 17-year-old San Diego County girl could have been sent back to prison in 2007 for violating his parole.

A 23-year-old woman allegedly attacked by a registered sex offender at the same park where he is accused of killing a San Diego teenager two months later said Tuesday that she believed he was going to rape her.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State corrections department records show a convicted sex offender charged with murdering Chelsea King lived near a preschool for at least 16 months before parole officials forced him to move.

A top corrections official tells The Associated Press that a regional administrator let John Gardner continue living within 126 yards of the San Diego County preschool until his lease expired in 2006. But no one noticed he was still living there until a year later.

Assistant Secretary Oscar Hidalgo said Wednesday there was confusion in part because of a change in parole agents.

Gardner pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murdering 17-year-old Chelsea King. He also is under investigation in the murder of 14-year-old Amber Dubois in Escondido in early 2009.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.