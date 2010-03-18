Gwynn, Blanks help Padres outslug Royals 16-14 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gwynn, Blanks help Padres outslug Royals 16-14

Posted: Updated:

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Tony Gwynn and Kyle Blanks each drove in three runs, and the San Diego Padres outslugged the Kansas City Royals in a 16-14 victory Wednesday.

The Royals committed three errors and had a passed ball leading to eight unearned runs.

Starter Luke Hochevar yielded five runs, all unearned, after an Alberto Callaspo fielding error in the second inning.

Gwynn went 3 for 4 with a double and triple, and Jerry Hairston Jr. and Adrian Gonzalez each drove in two runs.

Padres left-hander Clayton Richard allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits and a walk in 3 2-3 innings.

Callaspo went 3 for 3 for the Royals to raise his spring average to .448.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 

  • Unbelievable. Biggest upset reveals best in college hoops

    Unbelievable. Biggest upset reveals best in college hoops

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:46:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...
    Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble. 
    Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.