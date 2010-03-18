Gwynn, Blanks help Padres outslug Royals 16-14

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Tony Gwynn and Kyle Blanks each drove in three runs, and the San Diego Padres outslugged the Kansas City Royals in a 16-14 victory Wednesday.

The Royals committed three errors and had a passed ball leading to eight unearned runs.

Starter Luke Hochevar yielded five runs, all unearned, after an Alberto Callaspo fielding error in the second inning.

Gwynn went 3 for 4 with a double and triple, and Jerry Hairston Jr. and Adrian Gonzalez each drove in two runs.

Padres left-hander Clayton Richard allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits and a walk in 3 2-3 innings.

Callaspo went 3 for 3 for the Royals to raise his spring average to .448.

