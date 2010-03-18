Apple director, ex-auto executive York dies - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Apple director, ex-auto executive York dies

DETROIT – Apple Inc. says board member and former auto industry executive Jerome York has died.

The Wall Street Journal says York had a brain aneurysm on Tuesday. The 71-year-old was taken to POH Regional Medical Center in Pontiac, Mich..

Apple CEO Steve Jobs said in a statement that York has been a pillar of financial and business expertise and insight on the board for a dozen years.

York worked for all three Detroit automakers starting in the 1960s. He helped Chrysler survive its first government bailout in 1980 and later helped oversee costs cuts and a return to profitability at the automaker. He made similar moves as IBM Corp.'s chief financial officer in the 1990s.

He also advised investor Kirk Kerkorian in a later takeover attempt of Chrysler and in efforts to reform GM.

