SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers have traded third-string quarterback Charlie Whitehurst to the Seattle Seahawks.

Whitehurst has never thrown a pass in the NFL and has played in only two games, both as a rookie in 2006.

The teams swapped second-round picks in this year's draft, allowing the Chargers to move up 20 spots to No. 40 overall, while giving up the 60th choice. San Diego also receives a 2011 pick, believed to be a third-rounder.

