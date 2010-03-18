Receive $5 credit towards The Daily Save!

Sign up for Channel 8 Rewards or update your account information and receive a $5 credit towards thedailysave.com to use towards any purchase on the site.





Questions about Profile Update and The Daily Save

Thanks for updating your KFMB Rewards profile! As a thank you we want to reward you with a $5 credit with The Daily Steal!



How does this work?

Each Friday during this promotion, anyone who updates their rewards account profile ("Account Settings" or "My Account") or joins the club ("Register to Join") will receive a $5credit to be used on any offer from The Daily Save.

What do I need to do to update my profile?

You can verify your information, update your address/zip code/or phone number, or sign up to receive our newsletters and Best Bets club to receive extra chances for points and special offers.

To make it official, remember to click on the "Save Settings" button.

How will I recieve my credit?



On the Friday following your profile creation our update, you will receive an email from thedailysave.com notifying you of your account creation and there will be a $5 credit already applied to your account ready for immediate use. Your account will have a default password that you can change at that time.

Can I get more than one credit?



No, it is a one-time opportunity for this period.

I still have questions, who can I ask?

If you have questions about the KFMB Clubs, please email radiopromotions@kfmb.com

If you have any questions for thedailysave.com, please email support@thedailysave.com.



