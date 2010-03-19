Motorcyclist killed in Balboa Park crash

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by two vehicles in Balboa Park Friday morning.

It happened on Florida Drive at Zoo Place. Police say the 36-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a turning Volvo sedan.

The biker was knocked to the ground and was then struck by another vehicle. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and vehicular manslaughter.