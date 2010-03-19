San Diego events mark anniversary of war in Iraq

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Events marking the seventh anniversary of the war in Iraq are planned for Saturday in downtown San Diego.

Starting at 8 a.m., a memorial of crosses and candles will be set up near the USS Midway Museum on the Embarcadero. An area will also be available for loved ones to sign a memorial book starting at noon. The book will be sent to President Obama.

At 3 p.m., a car caravan will drive through downtown San Diego calling for an end to the war, ending with a candlelight vigil featuring Native American drummers at the Embarcadero at Harbor Drive.

San Diego Veterans for Peace and the San Diego Coalition for Peace and Justice are hosting the events.