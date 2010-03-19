San Diego events mark anniversary of war in Iraq - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego events mark anniversary of war in Iraq

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Events marking the seventh anniversary of the war in Iraq are planned for Saturday in downtown San Diego.

Starting at 8 a.m., a memorial of crosses and candles will be set up near the USS Midway Museum on the Embarcadero. An area will also be available for loved ones to sign a memorial book starting at noon. The book will be sent to President Obama.

At 3 p.m., a car caravan will drive through downtown San Diego calling for an end to the war, ending with a candlelight vigil featuring Native American drummers at the Embarcadero at Harbor Drive.

San Diego Veterans for Peace and the San Diego Coalition for Peace and Justice are hosting the events.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.