Entire community comes together for Chelsea's run

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Thousands of people turned out Saturday at a San Diego park where 17-year-old murder victim Chelsea King was attacked in a tribute that's being called "Finish Chelsea's Run."

The three-mile run started at 9 a.m. at Rancho Bernardo Community Park. Organizers posted information on Facebook about the event, which will take joggers around trails near Lake Hodges.

Chelsea, a 17-year-old Poway resident, never returned from a run at the park on Feb. 25. Her body was later found buried near the lake.

The event was free, and donations were given to the Chelsea's Light Foundation.

Convicted sex offender John Gardner has pleaded not guilty to her assault and to the attempted rape of another woman.

Authorities also say he's a suspect in last year's murder of 14-year-old Amber Dubois of Escondido.

