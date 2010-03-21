Search suspended for swimmer off Torrey Pines State Beach

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Coast Guard says a search has been suspended for a swimmer missing off Torrey Pines State Beach.

Spokeswoman Jetta Disco said in a statement that a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter and 33-foot boat joined state lifeguards for much of Sunday searching for the 21-year-old man who disappeared shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Disco says the search was called off late Sunday afternoon when no trace of the swimmer was found.

Lifeguards from Del Mar and San Diego also helped in the search.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

This is an update. The original story is below.

LA JOLLA, Calif. (CBS 8) - Lifeguards are resuming their search Sunday for a man who jumped into the ocean to try to rescue a woman caught in a rip current at Torrey Pines State Beach.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The female swimmer was rescued, but the male swimmer had not been found as of Saturday night.

According to an eyewitness, the man – who was at the beach with the woman – saw her in distress from the beach and went into the water on a boogie board to help her. While out in the water the pair apparently lost their grip on the board and began yelling for help.

"It happened really fast. Before you knew it they both went under," an eyewitness said.

"It sounds like in an act of heroism, he put himself in jeopardy in order to save the female and he succumbed," Lifeguard supervisor Ed Vodrazka said.

The woman was administered CPR and transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital. Her condition was unknown.