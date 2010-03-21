Major clean up at Mission Bay after 'Floatopia'

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The morning after Floatopia at Mission Bay was anything but a party. Volunteers spent the early part of Sunday cleaning up, after thousands of spring breakers took part in Saturday's floating party.

It's an event some dub as the answer to the beach booze ban put in place two years ago. The ban was a joint effort by the Coast Guard, SDPD, Parks and Rec and the fire department. The intention was to keep the beach safe during the festivities. However, despite the ban police made many arrests during the event.

More than 5,000 people turned out for Floatopia, which was about twice as many people as were expected. Many people reportedly heard about the event on Facebook.

This is an update. The original story is below.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Thousands of revelers flocked to Floatopia Saturday in Mission Bay to circumvent San Diego's beach alcohol ban by taking the party to the water.

The crowd consisted mostly of spring breakers who spread the word about the event on Facebook.

"You know, before we used to have a great time on the beach drinking beer, before the San Diego police and residents here tried to restrict us, so it's like guess what, we're going to get around the rules," one attendee said.

San Diego police and lifeguards planned for Floatopia by stepping up patrols.

They say about a dozen people were arrested, and another half-dozen had to receive medical attention.