Padres' LeBlanc retires 14 of first 15 batters

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Wade LeBlanc retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced Saturday night and the San Diego Padres cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a matchup of split squads.

Playing with as many as five of their opening day starters in the lineup, the Dodgers managed just two hits against three Padres pitchers.

LeBlanc, making his fourth appearance and second start of the spring, retired the first 10 batters before walking Reed Johnson in the fourth.

Ronnie Belliard homered in the fifth inning.

Matt Antonelli hit a three-run home run in a four-run second inning for the Padres. Antonelli connected off Dodgers starter Vicente Padilla, who gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings.

