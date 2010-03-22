Harden rocked for six runs in fourth inning

San Diego Padres' Jerry Hairston Jr. (15) high-fives with teammates, including Adrian Gonzalez, right, after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 21, 2010, in Peoria,

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Jerry Hairston Jr. hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run rally against Rich Harden and the San Diego Padres beat the Texas Rangers 14-5 Sunday.

After pitching three scoreless innings, Harden couldn't escape the fourth, leaving with two outs after giving up a double, triple, home run and walked in a run. Harden allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks in 3 2-3 innings.

Hairston and Adrian Gonzalez each had two hits for the Padres.

Padres starter Sean Gallagher also had a tough day, surrendering five runs in the third inning.

Gallagher didn't walk a batter but allowed five hits over four innings, including a three-run homer to Nelson Cruz.

Michael Young also had two hits for Texas.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.