High court stays out of Mass. abortion clinic case - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

High court stays out of Mass. abortion clinic case

Posted: Updated:
In this Oct. 23, 2006, file photo former Enron CEO Jeff Skilling, left, leaves the federal courthouse in Houston after being sentenced to 292 months in federal prison on 19 counts of conspiracy, securities fraud, insider trading and lying to auditors. In this Oct. 23, 2006, file photo former Enron CEO Jeff Skilling, left, leaves the federal courthouse in Houston after being sentenced to 292 months in federal prison on 19 counts of conspiracy, securities fraud, insider trading and lying to auditors.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:55:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...
    Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections. 
    Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections. 

  • APNewsBreak: Some wanted Florida suspect committed in 2016

    APNewsBreak: Some wanted Florida suspect committed in 2016

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:54:56 GMT
    APNewsBreak: Officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's Florida school massacre that they recommended he be forcibly committed, but that recommendation wasn't... 
    APNewsBreak: Officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's Florida school massacre that they recommended he be forcibly committed, but that recommendation wasn't acted upon. 

  • Security of state voter rolls a concern as primaries begin

    Security of state voter rolls a concern as primaries begin

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:48:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato). In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, Chicago resident Sonja Russell walks up to a voting machine to cast her ballot in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, at...(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato). In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, Chicago resident Sonja Russell walks up to a voting machine to cast her ballot in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, at...
    The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems. 
    The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems. 
    •   

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to a Massachusetts law that creates a protest-free zone around the entrances and driveways of abortion clinics.

The justices offered no comment Monday in turning down an appeal from anti-abortion protesters who object to the state-imposed protest-free zone of 35 feet outside clinic entrances. Abortion opponents complained that the law violates their free speech rights and forces them into the street, where they've nearly been hit by cars while trying to dissuade pregnant women from entering the clinics.

State Attorney General Martha Coakley, recently defeated in her U.S. Senate bid, has defended the law as enhancing public safety while still giving protesters the right to express themselves.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.