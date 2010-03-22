High court stays out of Mass. abortion clinic case

Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictment

A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last month

Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have children

The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructure

Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university

With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearing

End of an era: Toys R Us is going the way of stickball

A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university

Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10

"Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.

(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Pennsylvania for Saturday's drawing, you may be holding a piece of paper worth $457 million.

Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.

(Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...

Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico

Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.

(Joe Ahlquist/The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP). Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a fatal stabbing Saturday, March 17, 2018, at the Salvation Army Castleview Residence in downtown Rochester, Minn. Police have arrested a man in the multiple...

Shoppers at a Southern California mall ran into stores and out the exits after authorities say a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on himself.

The attorney for a condemned Missouri inmate says the man faces a potentially "gruesome and painful" execution because of a rare medical condition that compromises the man's veins and causes multiple tumors in his head and throat.

A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.

(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato). In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, Chicago resident Sonja Russell walks up to a voting machine to cast her ballot in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, at...

APNewsBreak: Officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's Florida school massacre that they recommended he be forcibly committed, but that recommendation wasn't acted upon.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...

In this Oct. 23, 2006, file photo former Enron CEO Jeff Skilling, left, leaves the federal courthouse in Houston after being sentenced to 292 months in federal prison on 19 counts of conspiracy, securities fraud, insider trading and lying to auditors.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to a Massachusetts law that creates a protest-free zone around the entrances and driveways of abortion clinics.

The justices offered no comment Monday in turning down an appeal from anti-abortion protesters who object to the state-imposed protest-free zone of 35 feet outside clinic entrances. Abortion opponents complained that the law violates their free speech rights and forces them into the street, where they've nearly been hit by cars while trying to dissuade pregnant women from entering the clinics.

State Attorney General Martha Coakley, recently defeated in her U.S. Senate bid, has defended the law as enhancing public safety while still giving protesters the right to express themselves.

