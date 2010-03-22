High court stays out of Mass. abortion clinic case
Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections.
The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.
A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.
The attorney for a condemned Missouri inmate says the man faces a potentially "gruesome and painful" execution because of a rare medical condition that compromises the man's veins and causes multiple tumors in his head and throat.
Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.
"Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to a Massachusetts law that creates a protest-free zone around the entrances and driveways of abortion clinics.
The justices offered no comment Monday in turning down an appeal from anti-abortion protesters who object to the state-imposed protest-free zone of 35 feet outside clinic entrances. Abortion opponents complained that the law violates their free speech rights and forces them into the street, where they've nearly been hit by cars while trying to dissuade pregnant women from entering the clinics.
State Attorney General Martha Coakley, recently defeated in her U.S. Senate bid, has defended the law as enhancing public safety while still giving protesters the right to express themselves.