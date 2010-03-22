Molly's second owlet, Pattison, hatches - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

WEDNESDAY, March 24, 2010

Molly's second owlet, Pattison, hatches

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CBS 8) - Molly, the owl from San Marcos who is an internet sensation, is a proud mother of two.

Tuesday night, an update on molly's official Twitter page was posted saying the second baby, named Pattison, hatched.

Molly lives in a special owl box equipped with a web cam.

The website showing molly and her babies has had more than a million hits at this point.

This is the latest information. The original story is below.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CBS 8) - San Diego is on "Owl Watch" Monday.

More than 5,000 people have logged online to catch a glimpse of Molly the owl's new baby, and more owlets are expected.

In this News 8 video story, Jeff Zevely has the latest from Molly's nest.

