Apple computer thief keeps biting Santee businesses - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Apple computer thief keeps biting Santee businesses

Posted: Updated:

SANTEE, Calif. (CBS 8) - Thieves are targeting a Santee neighborhood and they've been caught on tape.

Sheriff's detectives are hoping surveillance video will help them find two suspects who broke into a business and swiped an Apple computer.

In this CrimeFighters video story, Steve Price has more on the investigation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.