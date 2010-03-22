San Diego City Council votes in favor of outside agency oversight

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The San Diego City Council Monday approved more oversight of two outside agencies.

Mayor Jerry Sanders says the changes will ensure transparency and accountability.

"Under these agreements the mayor can protect the public by suspending or terminating the redevelopment head, immediately stopping them in their tracks before they can make another decision or sign another check,"

The changes will apply to the Centre City Development Corporation and Southeastern Development Corporation.

Former leaders of both agencies have been accused of conflict-of- interest and giving themselves pay raises.