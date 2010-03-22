Chargers Champions give schools new equipment - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chargers Champions give schools new equipment

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Two local elementary schools have new physical fitness facilities thanks to the San Diego Chargers.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held Monday at Kit Carson and Lakeside Farms elementary schools on Monday.

Eric Weddle was on hand as Lakeside Farms unveiled its new fitness center, complete with core strengthening equipment. Kit Carson unveiled a new multi-purpose grass field.

The Chargers Champions School Grant Program provides funding for physical fitness, nutrition and athletic programs.

