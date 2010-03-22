Deadly fire at Valencia Park apartment complex

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A woman was killed in an apartment fire in Valencia Monday, officials said.

It happened in the 5300 block of Castana Street. According to fire investigators, the blaze started on the first story, then quickly spread to an attached building that was under construction.

Fire crews put out the blaze within five minutes, according to Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Maurice Luque.

Upon entering the home, firefighters discovered the body of a 65-year-old woman in a hallway.

Neighbor Eduardo Castro told News 8 he entered the home and attempted to rescue the woman, but was forced to leave when the fire grew too large.

"It could have been my wife, my children, it could have been anybody. I'm just that type of person. I've got to help if I can," Castro said.

The cause of the fire was unknown.