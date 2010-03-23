Romney: Health care bill will cost Obama 2nd term

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney says President Barack Obama's new health care bill is unconstitutional, deserves to be repealed and will help cost the Democrat a second term.

The former Massachusetts governor made the remarks Monday after signing nearly 1,000 copies of his new book, "No Apology: The Case for American Greatness," at a bookstore near his La Jolla, Calif., vacation home.

Romney says the bill passed by the House late Sunday is unconstitutional because it interferes with interstate commerce. He says it needs to be repealed in part because it was passed without bipartisan support.

Romney ran unsuccessfully for president in 2008. He says he will make a decision on a 2012 campaign after this fall's midterm elections.

