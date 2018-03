Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&M's Tyler Davis, center, drives between Providence's Kyron Cartwright, left, and Nate Watson, during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, M...

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is appealing a four-game suspension from the NFL for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances, the third straight season that he's facing punishment from the league.

FIFA says it finally and fully approved video review to help referees at the World Cup.

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). The current official game ball bearing the logo of the Russia 2018 soccer World Cup is on display during the annual adidas balance news conference in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

The New York Jets have signed former Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson to a five-year, $72.5 million contract.

(Saul Young//Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). Oregon State's Marie Gulich shoots during practice at the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Oregon State plays Western Kentucky in the first round on...

The women's basketball NCAA Tournament is set to tip and here are a few players that may be the difference between a top team making a deep run in the tournament and not making it out of the first weekend.