Man held in San Diego County wife's 1995 killing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man suspected of killing his wife more than 15 years ago in San Diego has been arrested in Reno, Nev.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says 36-year-old Russell Upton was arrested Monday afternoon for investigation of murder.

He remained jailed in Washoe County, Nev., on Tuesday as a fugitive from justice.

Upton is suspected of killing 20-year-old Marilane Abueg of Mission Valley, who vanished in August 1995. Her body was later found in Pine Valley.

In an interview at the time, Upton said he last saw his wife several days before her disappearance when she went for a walk after they argued over money.

Upton said he returned her wedding ring to pay the rent.

Attempts to locate an attorney for Upton was not immediately successful.

