Robotic T-Rex ready to roar at Natural History Museum

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A giant T-Rex is making its way into the San Diego Natural History Museum Tuesday.

The robotic model is part of a new exhibition called "Dinosaurs: Ancient Fossils, New Discoveries", which opens this weekend.

In this News 8 video story, Jeff Zevely reports from the museum with a look at how the nearly 12-foot-tall dinosaur had to be brought in in pieces.