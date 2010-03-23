Robotic T-Rex ready to roar at Natural History Museum - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

TUESDAY, March 23, 2010

Robotic T-Rex ready to roar at Natural History Museum

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A giant T-Rex is making its way into the San Diego Natural History Museum Tuesday.

The robotic model is part of a new exhibition called "Dinosaurs: Ancient Fossils, New Discoveries", which opens this weekend.

In this News 8 video story, Jeff Zevely reports from the museum with a look at how the nearly 12-foot-tall dinosaur had to be brought in in pieces.

