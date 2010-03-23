State begins citing nudists at Orange County beach

SAN ONOFRE, Calif. (AP) — The state has begun busting people for sunbathing in the buff at a Orange County beach.

A Los Angeles man last week was among the first to get cited for being naked at San Onofre State Beach. He could face up to $500 in fines and court fees. Andres Garza says he was cited even though he obeyed a lifeguard's order to put his shorts back on.

Another man was cited Sunday for playing volleyball in the nude.

A 1,000-foot stretch of the beach called Trail 6 has traditionally been clothing-optional for two decades but authorities decided to crack down nearly two years ago after complaints of lewd behavior.

Nudists fought the effort. Last fall, the state Supreme Court refused to review a lower court ruling upholding the state's right to cite nudists.

