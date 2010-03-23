Smash-and-grab thieves make off with ATM in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Authorities are investigating yet another brazen smash-and-grab style ATM burglary Tuesday.

It happened just after four this morning at the CVS pharmacy on Woodland Parkway in San Marcos.

Deputies say surveillance video shows four men smashing through the store window in a white Chevy S-10 pick-up truck. The thieves were then seen wrapping a chain around the ATM before attaching it to the truck and driving off.

Investigators are trying to determine if this group is connected to similar thefts around the county.