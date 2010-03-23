Smash-and-grab thieves make off with ATM in San Marcos - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Smash-and-grab thieves make off with ATM in San Marcos

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Authorities are investigating yet another brazen smash-and-grab style ATM burglary Tuesday.

It happened just after four this morning at the CVS pharmacy on Woodland Parkway in San Marcos.

Deputies say surveillance video shows four men smashing through the store window in a white Chevy S-10 pick-up truck. The thieves were then seen wrapping a chain around the ATM before attaching it to the truck and driving off.

Investigators are trying to determine if this group is connected to similar thefts around the county.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.