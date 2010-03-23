Pets vs. humans: Ultimate Stupid Trick Tournament - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

TUESDAY, March 23, 2010

Pets vs. humans: Ultimate Stupid Trick Tournament

(CBS 8) - If you're not into the NCAA tournament, but still want the thrill of picking brackets, there's another competition going on.

It's the ultimate showdown of stupidity as the best of David Letterman's pet tricks take on the top human tricks.

In this News 8 video story, take a look at some of the finalists.

