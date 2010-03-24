Sweat lodge case guru plans motivational messages in video posts

Monday, December 28 2009 10:52 PM EST2009-12-29 03:52:06 GMT
Documents released in the investigation of a fatal sweat lodge ceremony show that people lost consciousness and others suffered broken bones at past events led by self-help guru James Arthur Ray.
Saturday, March 17 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 21:34:23 GMT
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Saturday, March 17 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-03-17 20:16:24 GMT
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
Saturday, March 17 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:14:19 GMT
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities announced a $9,000 reward Friday for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of gunning down a romantic rival last month outside a Point Loma Heights workout center. Ernesto Castellanos Martinez, 41, allegedly killed 27-year-old Alexander Mazin of San Diego in a parking lot behind 24 Hour Fitness, 3675 Midway Drive, shortly before 11 a.m. Feb. 25, according to police. Police soon identified Martinez as the suspected assailant and determined...
Friday, March 16 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:36:48 GMT
A court-appointed receiver has taken control of a Pacific Beach "hoarder house" that has accumulated trash, created unsafe conditions for children and harbored vermin in recent years, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Friday.
