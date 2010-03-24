Sweat lodge case guru plans motivational messages in video posts

The investigation continues into the deaths of three people who spent several hours inside an Arizona sweat lodge.

Motivational speaker and author James Arthur Ray is canceling his remaining 2009 seminars in the wake of three deaths that occurred after a sweat lodge ceremony he led in Arizona.

Documents released in the investigation of a fatal sweat lodge ceremony show that people lost consciousness and others suffered broken bones at past events led by self-help guru James Arthur Ray, but Ray largely ignored the medical problems that arose.

Motivational speaker James Arthur Ray is set to make his first court appearance on three counts of manslaughter for deaths that happened at an Arizona sweat lodge ceremony he led last year.

Attorneys prosecuting a self-help guru on manslaughter charges in the deaths of three people during a sweat lodge ceremony are urging a judge to grant a gag order.

Autopsy reports released Tuesday point to heat stroke as the cause of death for two people following an Arizona sweat lodge ceremony last year, and multi-system organ failure for a third person.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Self-help guru James Arthur Ray, who faces manslaughter charges, is taking his motivational messages to the Internet.

In a video posted online, Ray says he's unable to produce live events but still has a deep desire and passion to provide value and help people in any way he can.

Ray invites people to join him online at least once a week so that he can share tools and techniques, and insight and knowledge to deal with life's challenges.

Ray's attorneys have said his Carlsbad, Calif.-based company, James Ray International, hasn't been bringing in revenue for months.

Ray has pleaded not guilty to three counts of manslaughter, stemming from the deaths of three people following a sweat lodge ceremony he led last October near Sedona.

