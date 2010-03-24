Sweat lodge case guru plans motivational messages in video posts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sweat lodge case guru plans motivational messages in video posts

Posted: Updated:
This undated file photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office shows James Arthur Ray. This undated file photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office shows James Arthur Ray.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Self-help guru James Arthur Ray, who faces manslaughter charges, is taking his motivational messages to the Internet.

In a video posted online, Ray says he's unable to produce live events but still has a deep desire and passion to provide value and help people in any way he can.

Ray invites people to join him online at least once a week so that he can share tools and techniques, and insight and knowledge to deal with life's challenges.

Ray's attorneys have said his Carlsbad, Calif.-based company, James Ray International, hasn't been bringing in revenue for months.

Ray has pleaded not guilty to three counts of manslaughter, stemming from the deaths of three people following a sweat lodge ceremony he led last October near Sedona.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.