Police: Woman swapped girl, 10, to man for cocaine

This undated picture provided by the Saginaw Police Department via The Saginaw News on Tuesday, March 23, 2010 shows Johnnie Lee Griffin.

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan say a 45-year-old woman with a cocaine habit let a 67-year-old man have sex with a 10-year-old girl she was caring for in exchange for the drug.

Angela A. Blackwell of Saginaw Township is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and pandering.

She remained in jail Wednesday pending a preliminary hearing set for March 30. Her lawyer did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Police are searching for Johnnie L. Griffin on first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct and firearms charges.

If convicted, the pair could be sentenced to at least 25 years in prison.

Detective Sgt. Joseph Dutoi tells The Saginaw News that Griffin had sex with the girl between September and February, while she was in Blackwell's care.

