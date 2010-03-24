Calif. parole policy slammed for destroying records

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California lawmakers are criticizing a corrections department policy of destroying parole agents' field notes a year after ex-convicts are released from supervision.

The policy caused a public uproar after a convicted sex molester was arrested in February in the death of a 17-year-old San Diego County girl. The suspect, John Albert Gardner III, has pleaded not guilty.

A corrections official initially said Gardner's entire parole file had been destroyed under the policy, but key portions were found later. Another official apologized for the misinformation Wednesday during a legislative committee hearing.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has since ordered the department to keep the files of sex offenders indefinitely.

