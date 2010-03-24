Students compete in countywide spelling bee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Students compete in countywide spelling bee

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - More than 80 middle school students from across the county are coming together to take on the English language.

They're competing in the countywide spelling bee, and the winner will go to the national competition in Washington, D.C.

