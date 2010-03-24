CrimeFighters Manhunt: Stephen Collins

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping police in a countywide manhunt.

Stephen M. Collins, 71, is wanted by the San Diego Police Department Financial Crimes Unit. Collins has an outstanding $500,000 felony warrant for grand theft, embezzlement, forgery and burglary.

He drives a green Jaguar and is known to hang out in North Park and Hillcrest.

Collins is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches and about 180 pounds with brown-gray hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call San Diego Crimestoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

As always, if you see this fugitive, call police. Do not approach him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You don't have to give your name to be eligible for reward money.