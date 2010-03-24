SeaWorld's hands-off killer whale training - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SeaWorld's hands-off killer whale training

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - One month after a trainer was killed by a whale at SeaWorld Orlando, the park is changing the way trainers interact with orcas.

All trainers, including here in San Diego, are keeping a distance from the marine mammals.

In this News 8 video story, Doug Kolk reports on the new restrictions.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.