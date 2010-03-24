SeaWorld's hands-off killer whale training

Relatives of a SeaWorld trainer dragged into the water by a killer whale last month will suffer severe harm if video of her death is made public, their attorney told a judge Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - One month after a trainer was killed by a whale at SeaWorld Orlando, the park is changing the way trainers interact with orcas.

All trainers, including here in San Diego, are keeping a distance from the marine mammals.

In this News 8 video story, Doug Kolk reports on the new restrictions.