Man denies shooting at police, deputies & chopper during chase

VISTA, Calif. (CBS 8) - A man is denying charges he shot at police officers, bystanders, sheriff's deputies and a helicopter during a chase.

A judge denied bail for Eric Anthony Pomatto Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to 27 felony charges, including attempted murder.

The suspected car thief is accused of leading police on a 15-minute chase in Escondido near parks and schools last Friday.

Prosecutors say he fired at seven police officers, two cadets and two sheriff's deputies in a helicopter during the pursuit.

"One of the shots actually missed an Escondido police officer by just inches above his shoulder near his neck," deputy district attorney Patrick Espinoza said.

That officer was not hurt.

Four patrol cars were damaged in the shooting. The officers did not return fire.