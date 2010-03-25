Sarah Palin's Alaska series to appear on TLC - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sarah Palin's Alaska series to appear on TLC

NEW YORK – The TLC network will air Sarah Palin's eight-part series about her home state of Alaska.

Network owner Discovery Communications announced Thursday that it had acquired rights to the series. It's being produced by Mark Burnett, who produces "Survivor" and several other TV series.

The series tells stories of some of Alaska's unique features as seen through the eyes of its former governor. It will be called "Sarah Palin's Alaska."

Discovery reportedly won a competition for the series with the A&E Networks. There is no immediate word on when it will premiere.

