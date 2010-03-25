UC officials condemn racial incidents on campus

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California officials say they are taking action to address recent incidents of racism and intolerance on campus.

At a meeting in San Francisco on Wednesday, UC administrators and board members strongly condemned the acts and apologized to students.

The incidents include swastikas spray-painted at UC Davis, a picture of a noose found at UC Santa Cruz and an off-campus "Compton Cookout" party that offended black students at UC San Diego.

UC President Mark Yudof says the university has appointed a special adviser on racial issues at UC San Diego and started working with students on legislation to combat campus hate crimes.

He says he's calling on administrators to reevaluate UC admissions policies that critics say block many underrepresented minorities from attending the university.

