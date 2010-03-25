Padres edge Mariners 2-1

Cleveland Indians shortstop Jason Donald, left, dances over San Diego Padres' Everth Cabrera after making a sweeping tag to catch Cabrera trying to steal in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 14, 2010, in Peoria, Ariz. AP

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Everth Cabrera had two hits and scored the winning run and the San Diego Padres rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Cabrera singled with two outs in the seventh inning and came all the way around to score when Oscar Salazar's bloop single just evaded the reach of Seattle right fielder Ichiro Suzuki.

Jason Vargas, who is battling for a spot in Seattle's rotation, pitched five scoreless innings. Padres starter Chris Young allowed one run over six innings while striking out five.

Yorvit Torrealba had an RBI single for the Padres and Heath Bell earned his first save of the spring.

