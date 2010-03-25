Poll finds Calif support growing for gay marriage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A new poll finds that for the first time, more Californians support gay marriage than oppose it. Three-in-four would allow gays to serve openly in the military.

A Public Policy Institute of California survey released Wednesday found a record high 50 percent of Californians said they back gay marriage, with 45 percent opposed.

It comes less than two years after voters approved a constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage.

Support also is growing for repealing the military's "Don't ask, don't tell" policy. Seventy-five percent of Californians say they support repealing the law, which was passed in 1993.

The institute surveyed 2,002 California adults by phone from March 9-16. The poll has a sampling error rate of plus or minus 2 percentage points, higher for subgroups.

