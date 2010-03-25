Segways help war-wounded amputees cover new ground - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

THURSDAY, March 25, 2010

Segways help war-wounded amputees cover new ground

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A non-profit group from Missouri is on a mission to help troops wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Sixteen disabled troops and veterans received free Segways from Segs for Vets during a ceremony Wednesday on the USS Midway.

With the Segways, amputees get around quicker and farther and are able to conserve energy for therapy and other activities that are often too difficult to do with a wheelchair.

Disability Rights Advocates for Technology, or DRAFT, is behind the program.

