The Dish with Anita: Chimichurri leg of lamb

This week's recipe is a boneless butterfly leg of lamb marinated in a chimichurri sauce. I thought this would be great for Easter or just about any special occasion.

Normally I would do a boneless leg of lamb with a mixture of garlic, mint, parsley and rosemary but I wanted to try something different and I thought the chimichurri sauce would be a nice change.

It is not complicated and can be prepared a day or two before; just have your butcher debone and butterfly the leg of lamb to save time. Roasted small red potatoes served with cucumber dill sauce and roasted red, yellow and orange bell peppers drizzled with basil oil will make this a meal you will be proud to serve over and over again. Enjoy!



Ingredients:

One 3- to 4-pound deboned and butterflied leg of lamb

Chimichurri sauce (recipe below)

3 tbsp olive oil

1/4 cup kosher salt

3 tbsp fresh cracked black pepper

5 to 6 pieces twine

Cast iron skillet



Instructions:

Place leg of lamb in a 9x13 baking dish and cover with Chimichurri sauce. Cover with plastic wrap and place in fridge for 6 to 8 hours, turning periodically to ensure even marinating.

Remove from fridge and let meat come to room temperature - this should take about 20 to 30 minutes. Place the leg of lamb lengthwise on a cutting board, begin to roll the meat away from you as tightly as possible and tie with pieces of twine. Pat the outside dry and brush with olive oil. Cover all sides of the lamb with the kosher salt and cracked pepper.

Preheat oven to 500 degrees, heat skillet to high and brown leg of lamb on all sides. Place lamb in a roasting pan and cook in preheated oven 15 minutes at 500 degrees. Reduce heat to 325 and continue cooking for 30 to 40 minutes or until desired doneness. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes before carving and serving.





Chimichurri Sauce





Ingredients:

1 cup packed flat leaf parsley

1/2 cup good olive oil

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup packed fresh cilantro

3 cloves peeled garlic

3/4 tsp red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp kosher or sea salt





Instructions:

Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and puree. Store at room temperature until ready to use. Refrigerate any unused portion of sauce in an air tight container. This sauce is great as a marinade for beef, chicken, lamb and pork.