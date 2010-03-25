Public memorial held for Amber Dubois Saturday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Public memorial held for Amber Dubois Saturday

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A public memorial was held Saturday, March 27 to remember Amber Dubois.

The 14-year-old's remains were found earlier this month north of the Pala Indian Reservation.

The service was held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Escondido High School, and was open, with everyone invited to attend.

