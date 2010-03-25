Man pleads not guilty to beating and torturing wife

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CBS 8) - A man is denying charges in what prosecutors are calling a horrendous case of domestic violence.

Vicky Nikhil Pathak, 23, pleaded not guilty Thursday to beating and torturing his wife three weeks ago.

Prosecutors say Pathak's wife made up a story about robbers attacking her while she was jogging in Chula Vista so she could see a doctor.

"He beat her over the course of two hours with his fists, with a wire hanger and with strangulation, left her with bruises all over her body," a prosecutor said.

Prosecutors also claim Pathak continued to beat his wife after she got out of the hospital.

The judge increased his bail from $500,000 to $750,000. Pathak was also ordered not to have any contact with his wife or three-year-old daughter.