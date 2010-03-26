Convicted wife killer found dead in Vista jail

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A San Diego County man who was convicted of first-degree murder in his estranged wife's slaying has been found dead in his jail cell.

Medical examiner's officials say notes were found near 69-year-old Henry Lisowski's body shortly after his death early Wednesday at the Vista Detention Facility. The cause of death and details about the notes have not been released.

Lisowski had been awaiting sentencing since his conviction in March in the death of 50-year-old Rosa Lisowski, who was last seen in March 2008 after walking her son to elementary school.

Prosecutors said Henry Lisowski killed her to avoid paying child support.

