At least 10 dead in Ky. highway truck-van crash

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – A coroner say the death toll has risen to "at least 10" people in a fiery crash between a tractor-trailer and a van on northbound Interstate 65 in south-central Kentucky.

Hart County Coroner Jeff Roten confirmed the number dead in a phone call with The Associated Press.

Emergency Management Director Kerry McDaniel says the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. CDT Friday morning.

McDaniel says the van was carrying "men, women and children." He said the tractor-trailer was going south and crossed the median, striking the van head-on near Munfordville, about 75 miles south of Louisville.

The truck hit a rock wall and burst into flames. McDaniel says the truck's driver was killed.

