At least 10 dead in Ky. highway truck-van crash

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – A coroner say the death toll has risen to "at least 10" people in a fiery crash between a tractor-trailer and a van on northbound Interstate 65 in south-central Kentucky.
Hart County Coroner Jeff Roten confirmed the number dead in a phone call with The Associated Press.
Emergency Management Director Kerry McDaniel says the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. CDT Friday morning.
McDaniel says the van was carrying "men, women and children." He said the tractor-trailer was going south and crossed the median, striking the van head-on near Munfordville, about 75 miles south of Louisville.
The truck hit a rock wall and burst into flames. McDaniel says the truck's driver was killed.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An emergency dispatcher says at least seven people have been killed in a collision between a tractor-trailer and a van on northbound Interstate 65 in south-central Kentucky.
Hart County 911 dispatcher Kathy Tyree says the collision occurred at 5:16 a.m. CDT Friday near the 63 mile-marker. Tyree says the northbound lanes of I-65 were shut down.
Kentucky State Police said multiple agencies have responded to the accident near Munfordville, about 75 miles south of Louisville.
Hart County Coroner Jeff Roten says officials are still processing the scene.
