'Real World' star 'Puck' injured in car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reality TV star David "Puck" Rainey has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after being seriously injured in a car crash on a rural San Diego County road with his 8-year-old son, officials said.

The bad boy bike messenger featured on the San Francisco-set third season of MTV's "The Real World" was drunk Saturday night when he veered off the road in Descanso, east of San Diego, and rolled down an embankment, California Highway Patrol Officer Brian Pennings said Thursday.

Rainey was pinned in the Ford hatchback, but his son, Bogart, freed himself from the vehicle and flagged down a passing motorist, Pennings said.

The pair were flown to University of California, San Diego Medical Center, where Rainey was found to have sustained serious injuries.

Rainey's manager, Michael Martin, said Bogart was released to his mother and Rainey's wife, Betty, Wednesday while Rainey remained in the hospital to undergo several surgeries.

A hospital nursing supervisor said Thursday that Rainey was in good condition, but could provide no other details.

Pennings says Rainey will be charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment and driving without a license.

Martin had no comment on the charges against Rainey.

