Phil Mickelson thinks Masters pairing with Tiger would be 'great'

Phil Mickelson says he wants a front row seat when Tiger Woods makes his return to golf.

San diego's best known golfer is rarely paired with tiger in early round groupings, but Lefty says a pairing with Tiger at the masters would be "great."

The golfers were involved in a heated duel last year at Augusta National.

Tiger has been absent from the game since November when news of marital infidelities damaged his marriage, and destroyed his public image.