Sentencing for 4 men accused in UCSD professor killing

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Sentencing was underway Friday for four men charged in the 1995 shooting death of a UCSD professor.

Edul Azeez, Khoi Bruster, Alvin Timbol and Alvin Figuracion all plead guilty in connection with the murder of 30-year-old David Hessler at his University City home.

After the men had allegedly broken into Hessler's car in his driveway, Hessler went outside to investigate. Timbol then opened fire.

The suspects were arrested last May.

A fifth defendant in the case plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for his testimony.