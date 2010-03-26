First Calif. class action lawsuit against Toyota filed in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The first class action lawsuit against Toyota in its sudden acceleration recalls was filed in San Diego Friday, attorneys said.

The lawsuit is centered on the diminished value of Toyota and Lexus vehicles sold and owned by California residents, and not the vehicles' defects, according to attorney William Turley.

"This case is different from the other cases being filed across the country. It doesn't concern the underlying defects, such as floor mats, faulty gas pedal or a computer software glitch, but is focused on the huge loss of value California Toyota and Lexus owners face in light of the Toyota recalls," Turley said.

