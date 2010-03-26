First Calif. class action lawsuit against Toyota filed in SD - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

First Calif. class action lawsuit against Toyota filed in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The first class action lawsuit against Toyota in its sudden acceleration recalls was filed in San Diego Friday, attorneys said.

The lawsuit is centered on the diminished value of Toyota and Lexus vehicles sold and owned by California residents, and not the vehicles' defects, according to attorney William Turley.

"This case is different from the other cases being filed across the country. It doesn't concern the underlying defects, such as floor mats, faulty gas pedal or a computer software glitch, but is focused on the huge loss of value California Toyota and Lexus owners face in light of the Toyota recalls," Turley said.

Go to cbs8.com and watch News 8 for updates in this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.